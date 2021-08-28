Cancel
De Soto, MO

John Paul Seeck, 62, De Soto

myleaderpaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Paul Seeck, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Seeck was a pipefitter for Plumbers and Pipefitter Local 562. He enjoyed fishing; hunting; working on old tractors and cars; collecting old toys, especially Tonka trucks; taking care of his horses; and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Born July 14, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John B. and Rose Mary Irene (Nettler) Seeck.

