Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festus, MO

Dennis Richard Smith, 74, Festus

myleaderpaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Richard Smith, 74, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. In 1984, Mr. Smith bought Lucas Dodge on South Mill Street in Festus from Roy Lucas and renamed it Lucas-Smith Dodge. In 1999, the dealership was moved to Parkway West in Festus. Mr. Smith was a member of the Twin City Kiwanis Club and the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Jefferson County Growth and Development Association. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, painting and most of all, cars and motorcycles. He and his sons often rode motorcycles together and took trips to Sturgis and Daytona motorcycle rallies. Born April 2, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of June May (Neibert) Smith of Frisco, Texas, and the late Richard Andrew Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Wilma Jean (Major) Smith.

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arnold, MO
City
Crystal City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Festus, MO
Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
Crystal City, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Donnelly
Person
Richard Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richard Smith#Alex And#Motorcycle#Mercy Hospital Jefferson#Lucas Smith#Dodge#Daytona#Town Country#Mahn Funeral Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
Reuters

Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer (PFE.N), although Moderna (MRNA.O) booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy