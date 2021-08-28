Dennis Richard Smith, 74, Festus

Dennis Richard Smith, 74, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. In 1984, Mr. Smith bought Lucas Dodge on South Mill Street in Festus from Roy Lucas and renamed it Lucas-Smith Dodge. In 1999, the dealership was moved to Parkway West in Festus. Mr. Smith was a member of the Twin City Kiwanis Club and the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Jefferson County Growth and Development Association. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, painting and most of all, cars and motorcycles. He and his sons often rode motorcycles together and took trips to Sturgis and Daytona motorcycle rallies. Born April 2, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of June May (Neibert) Smith of Frisco, Texas, and the late Richard Andrew Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Wilma Jean (Major) Smith.