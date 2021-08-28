Cancel
Washington State

Woodland passes resolution to oppose vaccine mandates in city and across Washington

By Brennen Kauffman
Longview Daily News
 9 days ago

Woodland has become the first city in Cowlitz County to pass a formal declaration opposing Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Woodland City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday night to consider the resolution proposed by Dave Plaza. The resolution pledged that the city would not require vaccinations for city employees, repeatedly questioned the constitutionality of the mandates and expressed support for any protests and lawsuits filed in opposition to the requirements.

