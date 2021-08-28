Bruins, Celtics fans among most stressed fanbases in their respective sports

There appears to be some angst in the air come wintertime in Boston, particularly with its sports teams in season. The Bruins’ and Celtics’ fanbases ranked among the most stressed fanbases in the NHL and NBA, respectively, a new BETUS study found. The Bruins’ fanbase is the seventh-most stressed in the NHL while the Celtics’ fanbase is the second-most stressed in the NBA, only trailing the 76ers’ fanbase.