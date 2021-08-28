Child Dead, 2 Injured Following Shooting After Academy Park – Pennsbury Football Game In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park – Pennsbury football game on Friday night, according to authorities. Two minors were also injured.

Authorities told CBS3 the shooting happened around 8:53 p.m. Police did not confirm the child’s age. Three people are currently in custody.

The incident happened at Academy Park High School at 300 Calcon Hook Road. Numerous law enforcement vehicles are outside the field as of 10 p.m.

Mother Deanna Bankston told CBS3 people started running at the first sound of shots. She described people grabbing onto her and then falling down due to being hit.

“Shots were going down, babies were going down. Baby went down, grabbed my neck when she was shot in the neck,” she said, adding, “People were just screaming, running everywhere.”

One of the teams’ coaches told CBS3 that, as people left the field and the teams shook hands, he head a popping noise as a car drove by down the street.

He described the reaction as scrambling and screaming like he’s never heard before.

One witness said it was shock something like this happened in the area.

“It’s ridiculous,” Fayetta Acosta said. “It doesn’t happen in Sharon Hill, it doesn’t happen. This is unacceptable.”

Pennsbury School District sent a letter to parents Friday night, saying there were no injuries to their “players, parents, or coaching staff.” Counselors met players at the high school when they returned after the game. More mental health services will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

That letter can be viewed here .