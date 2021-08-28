SoCal weather: Sunny skies, hot temperatures expected Saturday
The heat continues in Southern California this weekend, but some areas may see thunderstorms by Sunday. Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 88 degrees on Saturday and similar conditions Sunday. Valleys and the Inland Empire will be hot, with a high of 104 on Saturday. Sunday will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities. Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices . If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done. Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices. Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness 7-Day Forecasts
