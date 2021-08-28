SoCal weather: Sunny skies, hot temperatures expected Saturday

The heat continues in Southern California this weekend, but some areas may see thunderstorms by Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 88 degrees on Saturday and similar conditions Sunday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be hot, with a high of 104 on Saturday.

Sunday will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities.

