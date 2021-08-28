Knights fall to Chicago State in season debut

CHARLESTON, Ill.—The Bellarmine volleyball team dropped its season debut on Friday, falling 3-1 to Chicago State in a tournament hosted by Eastern Illinois. The Knights were led by junior Jayme Scott, who recorded a team-high 17 kills and hit .229 in her return to collegiate volleyball after missing virtually all of last season with a shoulder injury. Bellarmine also got a solid performance from Seville Gates in her collegiate debut. The freshman out of Merriam, Kansas rang up 13 kills swinging from the right side.