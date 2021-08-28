Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Knights fall to Chicago State in season debut

bellarmine.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, Ill.—The Bellarmine volleyball team dropped its season debut on Friday, falling 3-1 to Chicago State in a tournament hosted by Eastern Illinois. The Knights were led by junior Jayme Scott, who recorded a team-high 17 kills and hit .229 in her return to collegiate volleyball after missing virtually all of last season with a shoulder injury. Bellarmine also got a solid performance from Seville Gates in her collegiate debut. The freshman out of Merriam, Kansas rang up 13 kills swinging from the right side.

athletics.bellarmine.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
Kansas State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Kansas, IL
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State#Knights#Bellarmine#Eastern Illinois#Seville Gates#Cougars#Iupui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
Reuters

Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer (PFE.N), although Moderna (MRNA.O) booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy