Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Rolls in Home Tournament

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 9 days ago

CADILLAC – The Cadillac volleyball team captured its home quad tournament on Friday.

The Vikings recorded a 2-1 win over Essexville Garber in a semifinal and swept Clio 2-0 in the championship match.

