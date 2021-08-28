Cancel
Marwin González returns to Houston Astros on minor league deal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A familiar face is returning to the Houston Astros organization on a minor league deal, the team announced Friday. Utility player Marwin González, who played for Houston from 2012 to 2018, is scheduled to work out Friday at the team’s spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.

