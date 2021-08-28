Marwin González returns to Houston Astros on minor league deal

The Houston Astros rolled into Kansas City exactly a week ago and probably had their eyes on winning three or four games but instead it took until the 10th inning of the fourth game for them to finally pick up their only win of the series. After that game, they demolished the Mariners in the first two games of their three-game set before losing the finale in extra innings. While they haven’t been playing that well lately, they’re hanging on in the American League West because the A’s are playing even worse and with 38 games to play for them (and 37 for the Astros), every game is extremely important for them. It’s only been three games since the two played, so not much really has changed, but their run differential has jumped big time after winning the first two games of the Seattle series by a combined 23 runs.