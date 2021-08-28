Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Terrace Marshall Jr. records first NFL TD

By Will Backus
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has made quite an impression during the NFL preseason, with more than 50 yards in both of his team’s first two games, including a 60-yard reception against Indianapolis. Despite that impact, he was unable to find the end zone. That was until...

247sports.com

