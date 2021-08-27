New Saints Row Gameplay Video Reveal
Just in case you thought they were getting too serious with the reboot. Volition and Deep Silver recently revealed their reboot for the Saints Row franchise during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The CG only trailer has been met with some rather mixed reactions from fans, as seen by the 23K dislikes to the just 16K likes on the official video. Hell, VGC even wrote an article about how divided fans are and how Volition "won't back down."totalgamingnetwork.com
Comments / 0