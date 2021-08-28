High school football is here and fans are excited to be back in the stands

York Suburban High School students, fans and family members can now come out and watch their sports team this football season, and this is also the same for away team fans.

"No restrictions, it's great, the kids are happier," said Ed Heiland of York County.

After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, school administrators say fans coming back has been highly anticipated.

“ There’s something different about having energy in the stands and being there to support them," said Matt Marshall, athletic director for York Suburban High School.

Marshall says pandemic guidelines will not be in effect for games in the near future but administrators are encouraging people to be safe.

"We still want to take as much precaution as we possibly can," he said.

Tiffany Lowe, the parent of Amir Chivers, York Suburban Trojan, says she couldn't be more proud of her son.

"We have so much of our family coming out to support him tonight because he's excited, the first time that he's actually on varsity, starting varsity, so this is big for him," she said.

Everyone was excited to be back for some football, no matter which team people supported.

"These kids worked really hard. We're happy to be here to support all of them, the home and the away team," said Maria Newman of Camp Hill.

