Colorado Air National Guard wing gets new commander

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – About 300 soldiers from the Colorado National Guard left the state last week en route to deployment destinations in the Middle East and Central Asia, the agency announced Monday. The personnel from of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, will travel first to Fort Bliss, Texas, for pre-mobilization training. After several weeks, they travel overseas in support of U.S. Central Command as part of Operation Spartan Shield. (credit: Colorado National Guard Public Affairs Office) “Thank you, families and employers, for what you are doing to defend America,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Nysse, battalion commander, said. “Your continued support and commitment means a great deal to the Soldiers and the Regiment.” (credit: Colorado National Guard Public Affairs Office) The group left the Colorado Springs Airport on Dec. 6.

CENTENNIAL, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO