ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Colorado Air National Guard wing gets new commander

By ESTEBAN CANDELARIA esteban.candelaria@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 2021-08-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing will see a shuffle in leadership Sunday as a new colonel assumes command. After two years at the helm of the lead Air National Guard wing, Col. Micah Fesler will hand the 140th over to his vice commander, Col. Christopher Southard, during a change...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

US Air Force to advance stealthy successor for F-22

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter remains under wraps, but some clues about capabilities the service wants in the aircraft are surfacing. The sixth-generation fighter aircraft (one full-scale flight demonstrator secretly flew for the first time in 2020) is expected to replace the service’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Members Of Colorado National Guard Deploy For Middle East, Central Asia

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – About 300 soldiers from the Colorado National Guard left the state last week en route to deployment destinations in the Middle East and Central Asia, the agency announced Monday. The personnel from of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, will travel first to Fort Bliss, Texas, for pre-mobilization training. After several weeks, they travel overseas in support of U.S. Central Command as part of Operation Spartan Shield. (credit: Colorado National Guard Public Affairs Office) “Thank you, families and employers, for what you are doing to defend America,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Nysse, battalion commander, said. “Your continued support and commitment means a great deal to the Soldiers and the Regiment.” (credit: Colorado National Guard Public Affairs Office) The group left the Colorado Springs Airport on Dec. 6.    
CENTENNIAL, CO
onfocus.news

Marshfield Native Sets Milestone as Commander in Wyoming Army National Guard

AFTON, WY (Submitted to OnFocus) – To 1st Lt. Alyssa Brenner, a change of command ceremony means a step forward in her career. To the rest of the Wyoming National Guard, it was a historic milestone. As she grasped the guidon in the traditional passing of the colors she became the first female to command an infantry unit in the Wyoming Army National Guard. She is the second female to command a combat arms unit in Wyoming, joining Capt. Leslie Brazil, former commander of Alpha Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment.
MARSHFIELD, WI
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
merrillfotonews.com

National Guard celebrates 385th birthday

Dec. 13, 2021, marks the 385th birthday for the National Guard, the oldest component of America’s armed forces. While much has changed since the Dec. 14, 1636, when militiamen from the Massachusetts Bay Colony gathered for the first muster, the National Guard has evolved into one of the most flexible and adaptable forces in the military’s inventory ready to answer the call to support responses here at home and overseas in combat environments.
MILITARY
Macomb Daily

Deputy Secretary of Defense tours Selfridge Air National Guard Base

United States Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks paid Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township a visit Monday, and while the military did not refer to it as “Operation Impress” that was the mission for everyone involved. And they were successful. “She was really impressed,” said...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Guard#Air Base#Air Force Space Command#Air Combat Command#Wing#The U S Air Force#The 140th Wing#Colorado National Guard
Citizen Online

NY Air National Guard to help track Santa on his journey Christmas Eve

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will celebrate its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus this Christmas Eve, and the New York Air National Guardsmen and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel at the Eastern Air Defense Sector are ready to help. According to a news release from the New York...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin National Guard troops take on new role in COVID-19 pandemic

(WLUK) -- Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard soldiers are serving as temporary nursing assistants to help overwhelmed health care providers during the pandemic. Some are even going as far as completing a 59-hour Certified Nursing Assistant program. Currently about 500 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are...
MILITARY
owegopennysaver.com

Waverly National Guard Soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Jamie Wheeler from Waverly, N.Y., and assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support...
WAVERLY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

MQ-4C Triton drone arrives at Mayport, 1 of 4 at new Navy squadron in Jacksonville

It looks like a supersized pelican, bulbous head and wide wings on a slim fuselage topped with a gaping air intake for its Rolls-Royce AE3007H jet engine near a V-shaped tail. And as the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton flew in last week from California to its new home at Naval Station Mayport, one other thing was obvious to observers — there’s no cockpit for a pilot.
MILITARY
foxnebraska.com

National Guard unveils new renovations to Penterman Armory

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keeping our soldiers healthy and combat ready is quite a task and limited facilities have made it tough for the Nebraska National Guard to get its soldiers health inspected for duty. But a new renovation to the Penterman Armory has opened up new avenues for the...
LINCOLN, NE
hamlethub.com

Two Brewster Residents Earn New York Army National Guard Promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kevin Ernst from Brewster, N.Y., and assigned to the Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry...
BREWSTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy