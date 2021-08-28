Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Delta pilot, crew bring supplies, balloons as they transport Afghan refugees from chaotic country

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGWD4_0bfNFSg300
Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. (PHOTO: CNN)

ATLANTA — A Delta pilot shared his experience of transporting Afghan refugees to safety as thousands flee the country and as the Taliban have taken control and turmoil has unfolded.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The U.S Department of Defense had already authorized the activation of their Civil Reserve Air Fleet Sunday morning to aid the military in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel from Afghanistan.

Several Delta Air Lines planes were part of that fleet.

Delta pilot Capt. Alexander Kahn transported evacuees from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Khan was interviewed on CNN’s “New Day” Friday. He said it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“It was a fascinating opportunity to be able to do a flight like this. The crew had positioned ourselves into Germany the night before the flight. And we got a chance to get to know each other as a crew. And I really saw how special this operation was going to be,” Khan said.

The pilot said the crew went above and beyond to help the children onboard feel at home while flying.

“We knew these evacuees were coming with no opportunity to prepare and to take things that you and I would prepare for an international flight. Spending their own money, they purchased diapers and wipes and candy and balloons and other coloring books and other things that they knew the evacuees were going to need and refused to take any reimbursement from us, from the pilots for this,” Khan said.

Khan said the mission was personally poignant for him.

“I’m the son of an immigrant in the United States. My father was a Holocaust survivor. He was liberated from Bolkenhain concentration camp by Patton’s 3rd Army, and came to the United States not much different than the people that are coming to the United States,” Khan said.

The show’s host asked Khan if he had a chance to talk to the refugees.

“I purposely didn’t, because I knew that these people deserve their dignity, and they didn’t need a bunch of people coming back and making a spectacle out of them. Our flight attendants, on the other hand, were incredibly professional, and we’re able to give them exemplary service,” Khan said.

Khan said the American people have also been more than generous to help those in need.

“The American people have always come together and helped when it was time to help and the military community overseas has always come together when it was time to help,” Khan said. “When I broke off and went into the base exchange ... to purchase more supplies. I ran into some military family moms who asked what we were doing and asked how they could get involved. And they’re looking for an opportunity. They’re looking for an opportunity to donate for people that they know need their help. And this is what military families have been all about. And this is what the American people are all about.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Taliban#Civil Reserve Air Fleet#Delta Air Lines#Cnn#3rd Army#American#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Durham, NCPosted by
WFAE

North Carolina Prepares For Afghan Refugees

In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. That figure includes Afghans and Americans, but mostly Afghans. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”. There’s no other way to put it. The last...
Indiana Statethestatehousefile.com

Afghans arrive in Indiana, but their struggle is not yet over

INDIANAPOLIS— Afghan refugees are here. Earlier this week, part of the group flew into Camp Atterbury through a sped-up placement process. Moving refugees can take years, but with the urgent state of Afghanistan, it has taken a couple of days. Before they even arrived on American soil, they were given...
Indiana StateMartinsville Reporter-Times

First group of Afghan refugees arrive at Indiana's Camp Atterbury

Women and children were among the first group of Afghan refugees to arrive Indiana, as seen in photos released by the Indiana National Guard on Friday. Eighty refugees arrived at Camp Atterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to an Indiana National Guard spokesperson, just a day after state officials publicly released details about their supporting role in Operation Allies Refuge. They were welcomed "with open arms," Brig. Gen. Knell, Task Force Atterbury Commander, stated.
Indiana StateRepublic

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: First aircraft of Afghan evacuees has arrived in Indiana

CAMP ATTERBURY – The first aircraft with Afghan evacuees arrived in the Hoosier state Thursday. In support of these Afghan evacuees, the Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghans’ safe relocation to the United States. “The professionalism of Task Force Atterbury,...
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

Resettlement team aiming to bring Afghan refugees to Manhattan

A number of interested parties in Manhattan are working to put together a plan of action for aiding Afghan refugees who may move to the community. City Commissioner and Army veteran Aaron Estabrook and Army veteran, K-State student and Afghan native Fatima Jaghoori are spearheading the effort, with a meeting earlier this week taking place to set the early portions of the plan.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday, with conflicting accounts emerging about why they flights weren’t able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.
WorldUS News and World Report

Pope Hopes Many Countries Take Afghan Refugees and Young Are Educated

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying that many countries take Afghan refugees and, in an apparent reference to the Taliban's past restrictions on schooling for women, said it is essential that young Afghans receive an education. "In these moments of upheaval, in which...
ImmigrationFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kosovo agrees to temporarily accept Afghans

An ardent U.S. ally, Kosovo, has agreed to take in Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial rounds of screening and host them for up to a year, a U.S. official said Saturday, in an intended fix to one of the security problems of the frantic U.S. evacuation from the Kabul airport.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Thousands of Afghan refugees headed to Indiana

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — The first Afghan refugees can be expected to arrive in Indiana in the coming days, a senior White House official told I-Team 8’s Richard Essex Tuesday. Some reports say that camp Atterbury has room to house 3-5 000 refugees, but the administration could not confirm that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy