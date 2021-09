After a disappointing West Coast trip that saw the Yankees lose games to the Athletics and the Angels thanks to key hits in big moments from Tony Kemp and Juan Lagares, I got to thinking about the most unlikely Yankee killers in recent memory. Now, I’m not talking about guys like Mike Trout or José Ramírez or Bo Bichette — or, in other words, guys you’d expect this production to come from. I’m talking about guys who, to put it gingerly, aren’t exactly known for their offensive prowess, but make a habit out of beating this team. I wanted to see if this was a common occurrence, or if I was just imagining things. As it turns out, I wasn’t.