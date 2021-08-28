Cancel
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Ended the Eviction Ban. Now What? 4 Questions Answered.

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Aug. 26, 2021, ended the Biden administration’s ban on evictions, putting millions at risk of losing their homes. The ruling, by a divided court, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in continuing a moratorium on evictions after Congress failed to pass new legislation. We asked legal scholar Katy Ramsey Mason to explain what the ruling means, who will be affected and what happens next.

