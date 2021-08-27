Review: ‘No Man Of God’

Is ‘The Conjuring’ on Netflix? Where to Watch the First Two Movies Before ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’. Why do people commit acts of violence? Sometimes outside forces influence them, and sometimes they just can’t help themselves. That’s what we’re getting from this week’s new movies on VOD, anyway. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are back to tell their story of witnessing a demonic possession that leads to murder. And in No Man of God, Elijah Wood plays FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier, the one man that serial killer Ted Bundy (played by Luke Kirby) will speak to about the murders he committed. Like the Warrens, Hagmaier is not just an investigator of these crimes, he becomes ia part of the story himself.