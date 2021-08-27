Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Review: ‘No Man Of God’

By Jake Sokolsky
punchdrunkcritics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest iteration of the Ted Bundy story is here in No Man of God. The film takes a slightly different turn than its predecessors. No Man of God focuses on the last few years of Bundy’s (Luke Kirby) life. It was during this time that a strange relationship forms between Bundy and FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood).

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kirby
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Ted Bundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of God#Fbi#Florida State Prison#Fbi#Lesser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

Elijah Wood talks No Man of God, Smashing Pumpkins, and serial killers

Elijah Wood is passionate about telling stories. His latest movie is No Man of God, which tells the intensely intimate true story of serial killer Ted Bundy’s (Luke Kirby) final days in prison and the unlikely friendship that formed between him and young FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood). The release first hit the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and will premiere in theaters and on-demand platforms on Friday, August 27. Aside from starring, Wood also produces the movie.
MoviesKTLA.com

Elijah Wood chats about new film ‘No Man of God’

Actor Elijah Wood joined us to talk about his new film, “No man of God,” and portraying FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier. The crime drama will be out in theaters and on Video on Demand on Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2021.
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “Candyman” (R), “No Man of God” (Not rated), “Vacation Friends” (R)

Who can creep out viewers? The “Candyman” can. Twenty-nine years after the scare-fest “Candyman” dared viewers to “Say my name,” a woke sequel slithers into theaters. This time out, “Candyman” has some social context to go along with the chills, skewering gentrification along with a heap of human bodies. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a painter whose art obsession with an evil supernatural figure becomes his undoing. While it’s well-acted and disturbing, it can’t quite tie all of its themes together. Still, “Candyman” provides the grisly shocks for horror aficionados.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 Review – No Man of God

Directed by Amber Sealey. Starring Elijah Wood, Robert Patrick, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, and Christian Clemenson. Sentenced to death by electrocution, serial killer Ted Bundy develops a strange and complicated relationship with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier while detailing his heinous crimes. The general public’s obsession with serial killers is seemingly...
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘No Man Of God,’ ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ + More

Is ‘The Conjuring’ on Netflix? Where to Watch the First Two Movies Before ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’. Why do people commit acts of violence? Sometimes outside forces influence them, and sometimes they just can’t help themselves. That’s what we’re getting from this week’s new movies on VOD, anyway. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are back to tell their story of witnessing a demonic possession that leads to murder. And in No Man of God, Elijah Wood plays FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier, the one man that serial killer Ted Bundy (played by Luke Kirby) will speak to about the murders he committed. Like the Warrens, Hagmaier is not just an investigator of these crimes, he becomes ia part of the story himself.
MoviesCosmopolitan

The Rumors About Ted Bundy’s Mom and Dad Are Very Disturbing

If Zac Efron’s portrayal of the real-life serial killer is any indication, Ted Bundy seemed like a nice guy to many people who knew him. But there’s a reason Zac's project is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby's brand new Ted Bundy movie, out this month, is called No Man of God. Bundy confessed to murdering 30 women and likely killed even more.
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: Bundy film ‘No Man of God’ well crafted but lacks purpose

The Ted Bundy story has already been oft-picked over, from the books of Ann Rule, to the recent Netflix film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” starring former teen heartthrob Zac Efron as the notorious serial murderer. What more can be said about him? It seems we still need to understand why he did what he did, which is the central question of the new film “No Man of God,” directed by Amber Sealey, written by Kit Lesser, which explores the relationship between Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, who forged a strange kind of friendship in the last years of Bundy’s life.
MoviesL.A. Weekly

No Man of God is a Burdened Take on Ted Bundy

Historically, making movies about real-life serial killers has been problematic, to say the least. Most of them were exercises in exploitation that went straight to video, such as the films about Dahmer or Bundy. The only one of note was 1986’s Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (based on the murderous rampage of Henry Lee Lucas), which was so raw and disturbing it was slapped with an NC-17 rating. Hollywood is much more comfortable with fictionalized maniacs like Hannibal Lecter of Silence of the Lambs or John Doe from Seven than real-life ones, and probably for good reason. Do we really want to humanize these monsters for a mass audience? What would be the point? Amber Sealey’s new movie about Ted Bundy attempts to answer these questions.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Elijah Wood Talks Playing the Man Who Saw Behind the Monster in Ted Bundy Film “No Man of God”

Elijah Wood, best known for his turn as Frodo in Peter Jackson‘s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has been working as an actor now for nearly 20 years, and his work has grown increasingly eclectic over the past decade. From his performances in shows such as the bizarrely funny “Wilfred”, horror films like “Maniac” and voice work for the charmingly offbeat animated series “Over the Garden Wall,” he’s had no shortage of interesting career turns. On top of that, his production company, SpectreVision, has carved out a space for niche horror films with work such as “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “Mandy,” and “Color Out of Space” put out under his label. In his latest role, he plays Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent assigned to the case of Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) in “No Man of God,” which was directed by Amber Sealy and written by Kit Lesser.
MoviesMovieMaker

A Taste of Candyman; No Man of God Q&As; the Sound Stage Boom

Some thoughts on Candyman; a new take on Ted Bundy is No Man of God; the moneyed class loves sound stages; a cool song. All in today’s short Movie News Rundown. Out Today: Candyman, a reboot/continuation of the 1992 Candyman, and the Ted Bundy drama No Man of God are both out today.
Moviesmanhattanwithatwist.com

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman – Hit or Miss?

Chad Michael Murray stars as the newest iteration of serial killer Ted Bundy in Dark Star Pictures’ Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, which comes out today on VOD and DVD. The question is — do we really need another movie about Bundy? I, like many others, find serial killers fascinating, but it’s hard to do something new when it comes to one of America’s most fascinating killers.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘We Need To Do Something’

Vinessa Shaw And Sierra McCormick Lead A High-Tension Contained Thriller That Overextends Itself. Ever been stuck in on a long road trip with your warring parents? Well, imagine that claustrophobic tension cranked up a few notches and you’ve got Sean O’Grady’s directorial debut We Need to Do Something, a hot box of seething anger, resentment, and fear. Although not specifically written for these pandemic times, it’s easy to see the parallels in a fractured family forced into close-knit quarters while “something” horrible lurks in the outside world. While the film boasts a terrific leading foursome who can make these anxious feelings really hit home, one can’t help but feel it would have been better if kept on a human level and without introducing murky, possibly paranormal elements.
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

Mad God – EIFF 2021 Review

Stop-motion animation has taken Wallace and Gromit to the moon and given us the eternal love of Jack and Sally. Its limitations are only the imagination, able to create something impossible by any other means. More than 30 years in the making, Phil Tippett’s Mad God is every nightmare come to life – unfortunately, that includes watching it.
Performing Artsmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘An Act of God’ at NextStop Theatre Company

It is rare that I will see a play twice (but only because there is so much theatre and so little time), but several seasons ago I saw “An Act of God” at another theatre and thought it was one of the funniest shows I had ever seen. So decide to check out NextStop Theatre Company’s production. This was also the first time I had ever been to their theatre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy