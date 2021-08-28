Cancel
Please explain no added sugar to me?

I am diabetic. My husband is diabetic. We don’t worry about added sugar. And if you have a functioning pancreas and are mostly eating a well balanced diet, you don’t need to worry about it at all. As Lynn and Pav have mentioned, Calories In/Calories out is the math. The...

Added Sugar, Sugars, Calories, Carbohydrates
Health
Nutrition
Weight Loss

Erm...HELP!

I would say get off the processed, sugar (excluding fresh fruit), starchy (excluding fresh veg), and even dairy foods for a couple of weeks and see how you feel. I’ve read keto is not healthy, but I’ve been doing paleo for two months now and am feeling pretty good. I don’t know if collagen is just another quack fad, but I’m trying it in my protein shake to see if it makes a difference in joint health.
Healthy Drink Choices Help Us Stay Hydrated Without Added Sugar

Grocery store aisles are lined with a large variety of bottled beverages. Water, sports drinks, soda, juice and tea are just some of the options. The number of options can be overwhelming, leaving some consumers with many questions. Which beverage is the best choice? How much should I drink in a day? What can I drink to best support my health? While some beverages are healthful, be aware that others have a significant amount of added sugar and little nutritional value. Let us explore some of the choices on the market, starting with the basics — water.
The sodium STRUGGLE is so real!!!

Oh the struggle is so real when it comes to a low sodium, low fat diet. It seems if they take out fat they add sodium. If the take out sodium they add fat or some other nastiness that belongs no where near a body, let alone inside of one. I am getting it down but GEEZZZZZ!!
Fruit sugars and maintaining weight?

If you eat more calories than your body needs, you will gain weight. That's all there is to it. You may find it hard not to overeat if you consume too much sugar, but it's not the sugar in the fruit itself that's going to make you gain weight. No....
“Healthy” vs “unhealthy” foods?

Looks like the full study is behind a paywall for me, but it seems to me that exactly how many minutes I get to be alive is actually not completely up to me, and to try to control that number just by eating specific foods? That way lies madness. It...
Any useful insights?

I am a 45 year old mother of 3. I have already lost 30kg slowly over two years in 2018-2019 from 107kg to 77kg. I did IF with calorie counting, MFP and upped my exercise from zero to walking 6km or bike riding 20+km three times a week. Yay me.
10 Dairy-Free Foods That Are High in Calcium

From strong bones and teeth to keeping your heartbeat regular, calcium is a crucial nutrient that helps the body fulfill many functions. Milk, cheese, and yogurt are well known for being calcium powerhouses, but if you don’t eat dairy, you can still get all the calcium you need from other sources. Here are 10 non-dairy sources of calcium.
A short primer on how to Lose Weight — What to Eat and When to Eat

A short primer on how to Lose Weight — What to Eat and When to Eat. [url="http://"]Here’s a startling truth. I can make you fat. Actually, I can make anybody fat. How? I simply prescribe insulin injections. Giving people extra insulin leads inevitably to weight gain[/url]. In type 1 diabetes, when insulin levels are extremely low, patients lose weight no matter how many calories they eat. Give insulin — gain weight. No insulin — lose weight (even to the point of death). The implication is clear. Insulin causes weight gain. Knowing this is crucial, because if insulin causes weight gain, then losing weight depends upon lowering insulin. But instead, we’ve been told to focus obsessively on calories.
How much protein as I exercise through a weight loss ?

I shoot for @ 500 calories of exercise per day, and when I do, using the MFP default of 20% protein aligns with the protein recommendation from examine. If I were completely sedentary, I'd need to bump it up to 30%. In your position (similar age, similar amount of weight...
Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grab a Box of Twinkies and Turn It Into a Cake. Seriously

If Twinkies alone aren't good enough for you, why not try making a Twinkie cake recipe instead? It's basically just a bundt cake with a cream cheese filling, only you don't need the bundt pan or much prep time for this classic sponge cake, since you'll be using Twinkies themselves. You don't need that many ingredients to make Twinkie cakes, and this cake recipe is one you can easily enlist your kids to help with since there's no oven necessary.
Butterfinger Cheesecake Bars Recipe

These cheesecake bars have a flavorful graham crust, a rich cream cheese layer, and Butterfinger chunks in every sweet bite. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil and lightly grease. Set aside. Pulse graham cracker sheets in a food processor until crumbly. Place...

