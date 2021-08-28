Consumer Reports: Making sure your bike helmet doesn't 'back pedal'

When was the last time you tackled cleaning your vehicle? For most of us, car detailing is one of the world’s most hated jobs as it takes a long time to do it properly. Additionally, you need to get into all the nooks and crannies if you want to keep it looking nice. Therefore, it comes down to having the right accessories for the job. We decided to explore whether there could be an easier way of tackling car maintenance. Should we break out the leaf blower or the vacuum?