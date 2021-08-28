Dennis Kelly on Opening Up a Space to Breathe in “Together”

As if the coronavirus was enough of a concern over the better part of the past two years, the time in quarantine created an additional set of anxieties for families that were unused to spending time with one another in such close quarters without the ability to breathe inside one’s home after being advised against it outside. With fights commencing in homes around the world, Dennis Kelly had the spark of an idea as he is want to do during tough times, seizing upon success as a playwright to create provocative dystopian TV miniseries such as “Utopia” and “The Third Day,” imagining a couple who likely have only stayed partners as a result of their bickering, complete opposites in their political views and others who show their affection for one another in barbed insults. In “Together,” you’re led to believe at first that the unnamed pair, played by Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, continue to celebrate anniversaries with one another for the sake of their son Artie, but what Kelly finds is a more abstract and complex connection, with both surely amused by their ongoing squabble when to agree would be boring, but also a recognition that an argument requires passionate engagement that they might be incapable of otherwise.