Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Dennis Kelly on Opening Up a Space to Breathe in “Together”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if the coronavirus was enough of a concern over the better part of the past two years, the time in quarantine created an additional set of anxieties for families that were unused to spending time with one another in such close quarters without the ability to breathe inside one’s home after being advised against it outside. With fights commencing in homes around the world, Dennis Kelly had the spark of an idea as he is want to do during tough times, seizing upon success as a playwright to create provocative dystopian TV miniseries such as “Utopia” and “The Third Day,” imagining a couple who likely have only stayed partners as a result of their bickering, complete opposites in their political views and others who show their affection for one another in barbed insults. In “Together,” you’re led to believe at first that the unnamed pair, played by Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, continue to celebrate anniversaries with one another for the sake of their son Artie, but what Kelly finds is a more abstract and complex connection, with both surely amused by their ongoing squabble when to agree would be boring, but also a recognition that an argument requires passionate engagement that they might be incapable of otherwise.

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
James Mcavoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesCollider

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan on ‘Together,’ Dennis Kelly’s Fantastic Script, and Filming 13-Minute Takes

With Academy Award-nominated director Stephen Daldry’s Together opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan about making the dramedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film takes place in London and follows two romantic partners that are forced to rethink their relationship when they're quarantined together in lockdown along with their 10-year-old son (Samuel Logan). The fantastic script was written by Tony-, Emmy- and Olivier Award-winner Dennis Kelly and brilliantly captures what so many of us are feeling about the current state of the world.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

COVID-set film Together revels in hostile quarantine relationship

There have already been a number of movies that have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, from the of-the-moment documentary Totally Under Control to lighter fare like the Anne Hathaway-Chiwetel Ejiofor heist rom-com Locked Down. It’s unclear how much of an appetite moviegoers have for stories about an awful thing that not only happened to everyone, but is still actively going on, but creativity can sometimes be at its best when things are worst.
MoviesTVOvermind

Together: What the Film is About and Review

When the pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill in 2020, many people had to stay indoors. However, being cooped up at home all day for a year with family proved to be more challenging for some people. That is what the film, Together, is all about. Here is everything we know about this 2021 film that is on everyone’s lips.
Moviesheyuguys.com

James McAvoy stuns in improvised performance in trailer for ‘My Son’

Peacock has unleashed a heartwrenching trailer for the feature ‘My Son’, in which James McAvoy was only aware of the very basics of his character and had to improvise his performance in real-time. Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray (James McAvoy) receives a call from his ex-wife...
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

First look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new period film alongside Claire Foy

Benedict Cumberbatch will play an almost forgotten British artist in upcoming biopic The Electric Life of Louis Wain alongside The Crown's Claire Foy. Having its premiere at Telluride Film Festival today (September 2), the film sees the Sherlock actor sport a moustache to play the London-born painter. Best known for...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Is Singing Again In Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast Trailer

Earlier this year, Fifty Shades of Grey heartthrob Jamie Dornan showed off a skill new to the world: singing. All it took was a hilarious musical number in Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar for the man to lodge himself into the public’s minds yet again-- this time as a song and dance man. Now it looks like he’ll be using those skills in the world of drama, alongside Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, Dame Judi Dench, and Ciarán Hinds, in writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, Belfast.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

All My Children and Dynasty star passes after cancer battle

ALL My Children and Dynasty star Michael Nader has died following a battle with cancer. Nader’s wife, Jodi Lister, confirmed that the iconic actor had passed away in a statement. 2. Michael Nader has diedCredit: Getty. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,”...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes ‘Partner’ Steve Schirripa ‘Happy Birthday’ With New Behind Scenes Pic

While liking an actor you work worth doesn’t guarantee on-screen chemistry, it certainly makes your job easier. For “Blue Bloods” stars Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa, their characters’ on-screen friendship follows them off the camera. The two are friends and Moynahan was happy to have Schirripa join the “Blue Bloods”...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Garcelle Beauvais' Twin Sons Are Both Taller Than Her while Showing Strong Resemblance to Mom in Video

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a glimpse of how grown her cute look-alike twins are in a recent family video she shared on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais is a star that viewers look forward to seeing whenever they turn on the famous show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the actress has something else that puts a smile on her face; her twins.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack’s Drunken Regret, Tries Taking Back Love Confession

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) tells Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) that he loves her. The admission comes at a time when Jack is feeling very lonely. He’s in a huge house and it’s completely empty. Add some alcohol and the result is regret. Jack tries to take back his words to Phyllis, but that’s easier said than done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy