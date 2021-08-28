Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits For “Fight” Night

One of the most frustrating aspects of GO Battle League in Pokémon GO is the cap on the number of battles players can complete in one day. We are allowed five sets of five, maxing out at 25 battles. This seems like a lot, and I personally don't always complete the full lot, but it's such a harsh dose of reality when you're on a roll, taking names, baiting shields, and clapping cheeks… and then you go to enter your next battle only to be told you've maxed out. On GO Battle Nights, however, Pokémon GO dramatically increases the number of PVP bouts that can be completed in GO Battle League. Tonight, Thursday, August 26th, 2021, is the final GO Battle Night of GO Battle League Season Eight in Pokémon GO.