Toronto at Detroit, August 27-29

It's the other half of 2021's six games with the Tigers, all happening within ten days with only the four games with the White Sox in between. I didn't see those first three games, which were played at the Dome last week. As some of you know, I was in Winnipeg visiting family for the first time in several years (pesky pandemic!) While I'm informed that they do indeed have televisions in Manitoba I didn't actually see any in the entire week I was there. I was staying in an empty, unfurnished condo that my sister is in the process of selling.