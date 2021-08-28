Cancel
Colorado State

It Just Got Easier For Landlords Across the U.S. — Including In Colorado — To Evict Tenants As Many People Are Still Waiting For Pandemic Rental Relief

By Sarah Mulholland
cpr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Coloradans are still waiting for emergency rental assistance as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium on Thursday. The moratorium was for areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, which was set to expire Oct. 3. “In most Colorado counties, eviction courts...

Colorado State
Colorado Society
Colorado Government
Jared Polis
#Landlord#Colorado Supreme Court#Cdc#Coloradans#The U S Supreme Court#Eviction Defense Project#Caa#Cdc
Evictions
Politics
Society
House Rent
Federal Aid
Related
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Landlords must give renters 24 hour’s notice before entering apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What rights do renters have? A new bill going into law this week seeks to clarify that. LB320, a comprehensive tenants’ rights bill sponsored by Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, will require landlords to give at least 24 hour’s notice before entering a renter’s apartment. “People have...
House RentNews4Jax.com

Need rental assistance? Check out these tenant assistance services

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on Aug. 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But...
House RentLeader-Telegram

Landlord worried about evicting tenant

Q: Now that evictions are resuming, I need to deal with my tenant who is over six months behind. I have continued paying the mortgage, but it has not been easy. I need the cash flow from a paying tenant before I end up in foreclosure. Is there anything that...
House RentWKTV

Landlords upset about 'new' eviction moratorium

A State-wide eviction moratorium helps renters from losing their home during the pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is supposed to help landlords collect payment from renters delinquent in paying rent, but collecting the money from the government relies on the tenant making application for assistance. Without tenant cooperation, landlord Anne Jenkins had to pay all expenses for her tenant, draining her bank account, and eventually forcing her to sell her income property.
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Need helping paying rent? Apply now

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter: Adam Owens. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
House RentPosted by
CBS Miami

Billions In Government Rent Aid Is Available. Here’s How To Get It

With evictions again on hold in most U.S. counties, tenants now have until October 3 to get government help paying their rent. The additional 60 days could prove vital given that barely 10% of the $46 billion in emergency federal relief specifically awarded for that purpose had been distributed as of July, with estimates showing that more than half of renters and many landlords across the country are even unaware that aid is available.
House RentCNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
House RentPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Eviction moratorium extension: Are tenants paying rent? What relief is available for landlords as eviction ban gets extended to January?

New York State will extend its eviction moratorium through January 15, 2022 in a special legislative session convened by Governor Kathy Hochul. The session comes less than 24 hours after the eviction moratorium expired in New York. She called the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden Administration’s eviction moratorium ‘heartless’. “We are not going to abandon our neighbors in need,” Hochul said.
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

How much money a single person needs to make to meet basic needs in every US state

Living in the United States is undeniably pricey — an expense that has unfortunately, steadily increased with time. The cost of living in the U.S. increased a whopping 5.4 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, officially marking the largest annual increase since 2008. And Americans were already concerned about that very predicament — before the 5 percent hike, and prior to the pandemic. In February 2020, just as some of the first cases of Covid likely arrived stateside, nearly half of Americans cited the rising cost of living as the largest threat to their financial security.
House Rentfox42kptm.com

Rent assistance organizations ready to help following the moratorium lift

The safety net of the eviction moratorium for tenants is gone. This comes after the Supreme Court of the United States knocked down the most recent ban on evictions, but rent assistance is still available- and highly encouraged. Getting the process started early could prevent tenants from becoming homeless, and...
Congress & CourtsCNET

The federal eviction moratorium has ended. What renters need to know

The Supreme Court last week ended the national moratorium on evictions. It had been implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended by President Joe Biden's administration days after it was set to expire on July 31. The moratorium was in place to target specific areas most impacted by rising COVID-19 cases, which would likely be made worse by mass evictions. It was projected to cover close to 90% of American renters.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

After U.S. Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium, Leaders Remind People Rental Assistance Money Is Still Available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...

