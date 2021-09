The Jets have kicked off the Robert Saleh era with two straight preseason wins, but their head coach is not fully satisfied with the product he is seeing on a daily basis. With its preseason finale against the Eagles just two days away, New York is closing in on the beginning of the regular season. Saleh and his team will board a plane and travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in just 18 days. Will they be ready to go when that time comes? The way Saleh sees it, there is still plenty of work to be done to get to that point.