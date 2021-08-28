Minnesota Bear Sanctuary One of the Best Road Trips Based on Reviews

Many Kansans have had the pleasure of biting into a delicious bierock. These tasty dough pockets were invented in Eastern Europe and brought to America in the late 1880s and we will forever be grateful. There are many restaurants, bakeries, and cafes all across the Sunflower State that serve this warm and fabulous food. So, we’ve put together a delicious day trip that will take you to six different locations in the state to taste some of the best bierocks around. This may just become one of the best road trips in Kansas you ever take.