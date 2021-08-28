Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Bear Sanctuary One of the Best Road Trips Based on Reviews

By Jessica Williams
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fun Road Trip Alert! You won't be able to make this Minnesota road trip in a day but honestly, a full weekend trip is worth the views you'll get in Orr, Minnesota. Why?! You''ll see bears!. Everything you need to know about seeing the bears at the Vince Shute Wildlife...

Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

