City To Hold Job Fair For The Unemployed and Formerly Incarcerated Seeking Work
The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety is hosting a job and resource fair for all job seekers including individuals with criminal convictions. The city has partnered with Fastenal, an industrial distributor company, to connect the formerly incarcerated with jobs as they re-enter society. A variety of jobs are currently open, from part-time work for individuals who may be in school, to leadership positions.www.wfyi.org
