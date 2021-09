West Virginia Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Aug. 26. In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021, to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.