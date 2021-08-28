Cancel
Elko County Fair Results Friday August 27th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

6th-$4,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.800. Staracrossthewater124231-hd1-½1-1½1-¾J. Scriver3.60. Here's the Thing124312-22-32-12-½R. Burney3.40. Shez a Grinder124143-hd3-hd3-53-5½J. Figueroa1.70. Little Lilly12445554-54-9½S. Jimenez2.30. Sydney Elizabeth124524-24-½55C. Benn5.00. 2 (2)Staracrossthewater9.203.202.10. 3 (3)Here's the Thing3.002.10. 1 (1)Shez a Grinder2.20. Daily...

