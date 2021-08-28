Cancel
narrow copper box leads guests inside tranquil kyoto hotel by suppose design office

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA green courtyard awaits at the end of this long and narrow copper box by the entrance of ‘hotel tou nishinotoin kyoto’. inserted by suppose design office to create a strong first impression of its latest hospitality project in kyoto, the box immerses guests in a transitional experience, taking them away from the bustle of the city and into the light-filled, tranquil interior. the courtyard that runs through the center of the building is created as a ‘place of light’, while soft shadows on the lobby’s continuous walls give a sense of the depth of the space. dark hues further emphasize he contrast between light and darkness in the common areas, while large pieces of stone bring fragments of the garden landscape thought the hotel.

