UAW pushes back on remarks by Ford CEO Jim Farley, 'question the accuracy'

Bakersfield Californian
 9 days ago

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley pointed to UAW hourly worker absenteeism this week as playing a notable role in the automaker's current production problems, a claim the union questioned. Farley, in an interview with CNN Business on Wednesday, also cited the chip shortage and overall supply chain challenges that...

