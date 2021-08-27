UAW pushes back on remarks by Ford CEO Jim Farley, 'question the accuracy'

Ford's CEO sits down with The Drive to talk F-150 Lightning launch prep, the ongoing chip shortage, and his goal for the next Mustang. We write about Ford a lot. It's hard not to in this business—after all, the Ford Motor Company makes the country's best-selling vehicle with its F-Series pickups, moving some 40 million of them since World War II. The Mustang remains a pony car paragon in 2021, still the default choice for tens of thousands of people every year seeking cheap speed and a patriotic V8 rumble with a warranty. Beyond the cars and trucks, though, Ford holds this particular place in the American psyche. Its own history is inextricably linked with that of the country, both rising as a global power to conquer the 20th century with a blend of innovation, foresight and unfettered ambition, for better or for worse. America is Ford is America. In the 21st century, though? In 2021? In many ways, it's back to square one.