First Photos of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair Are Giving Us All the Feels

The Minnesota State Fair Thursday morning shared the first photos of its 2021 season, and the first guest through the gates is no stranger. "We are happy to welcome Ginger Johnson as our first guest through the gates for the third time!" the Fair posted to Facebook. "She arrived at 11 p.m. yesterday to get this honor." This marks the third year in a row that Johnson is the first person through the gates. A Green Bay Packers fan, she earned some good-natured ribbing in 2018 when she entered the fairgrounds sporting a green and yellow Packers shirt.