Minnesota State

First Photos of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair Are Giving Us All the Feels

By Adam
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 8 days ago
The Minnesota State Fair Thursday morning shared the first photos of its 2021 season, and the first guest through the gates is no stranger. "We are happy to welcome Ginger Johnson as our first guest through the gates for the third time!" the Fair posted to Facebook. "She arrived at 11 p.m. yesterday to get this honor." This marks the third year in a row that Johnson is the first person through the gates. A Green Bay Packers fan, she earned some good-natured ribbing in 2018 when she entered the fairgrounds sporting a green and yellow Packers shirt.

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

