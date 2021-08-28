5305 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23230

Here is your chance to live in sought after Libbie Mill and enjoy luxurious, low maintenance living! This gorgeous, like new, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome is move-in ready and loaded with upgrades! You will love the modern, open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, gas cooking, and a pantry. Sliding doors open to wonderful balcony and let in loads of natural light. The kitchen is open to the spacious dining and living areas, perfect for entertaining. There is a private office with built-in desk and cabinets for working from home. Each bedroom suite has its own en-suite spa-like bathroom. The owners’ suite with walk-in closet and a second bedroom with double closet are privately located on the third floor and the third bedroom is on the first floor and has a double closet. 2 car attached garage with electric car charging station and ample storage. Tankless hot water heater. Luxury awaits in Libbie Mill, offering a community clubhouse with pool, fitness, nature paths, and nearby shopping and restaurants.