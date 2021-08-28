Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Ken Plum: Be smart about immunizations

Augusta Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In elementary school I was given along with everyone else a stiff cardboard with ten slots that each held one thin dime. A dollar was a lot of money at the time, but everyone worked hard to fill their card that the March of Dimes assured us would provide money for research to end the feared disease of polio that was affecting more than 45,000 persons each year leaving many dead and others paralyzed. One of the most famous victims of the disease was Franklin Roosevelt who went on to become President of the United States four times even though he had to wear heavy leg braces to stand because of polio.

