Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

Regional hospitalizations at 25.21%, sets record twice in a week; 8 new deaths bring toll to 520

By SHANE MONACO
Killeen Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise, Trauma Service Area L — including Bell County — broke its hospitalization rate record for the second time in one week. The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on their dashboard that region had 25.21 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is higher than the previous record set for hospitalizations on Monday of 24.37 percent.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Bell County, TX
Belton, TX
Government
Bell County, TX
Health
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Health
Bell County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Belton, TX
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
James Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Trauma Service Area L#Pfizer#The Texas Game Wardens#Sgt#Rockdale Isd#Miller Heights Elementary#Lake Belton High School#Killeen Isd#The Doctors Hospital#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy