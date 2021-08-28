Regional hospitalizations at 25.21%, sets record twice in a week; 8 new deaths bring toll to 520
As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise, Trauma Service Area L — including Bell County — broke its hospitalization rate record for the second time in one week. The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on their dashboard that region had 25.21 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is higher than the previous record set for hospitalizations on Monday of 24.37 percent.kdhnews.com
