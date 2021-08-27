Cancel
Stephen Piscotty has wrist surgery, out for season

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s announced Friday that outfielder Stephen Piscotty had season-ending surgery on his left wrist. Full text of their medical update:. Stephen Piscotty had successful left wrist surgery today with Dr. Mark Leber at the Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix. Dr. Leber performed an extensor carpi ulnaris subsheath fixation procedure with favorable results. Piscotty will be out for the remainder of the season.

