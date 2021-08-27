Kabul evacuation work involves St. Louis native

KABUL, Afghanistan (WAND) - A St. Louis native's work is helping with intense air evacuation efforts happening in Afghanistan. Captain CJ Photinos was called to deploy early during the week of Aug. 16 when she was visiting family in St. Louis. Now, she's pushing forward with her mission after a suicide attack outside of the Kabul airport carried a high death toll, including the lives of at least 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans.