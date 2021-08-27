Beyoncé ‘Disappointed & Angry’ To Learn She Wore A ‘Blood Diamond’ In Tiffany & Co. Photo Shoot
Sometimes diamonds are not a girl’s best friend — even for someone as iconic as Beyoncé. In case you missed it, the 39-year-old singer and JAY-Z recently starred in the “About Love” campaign for Tiffany & Co., in which she sported the brand’s famed canary yellow diamond necklace. The promo (below) clearly pays homage to the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, where Audrey Hepburn wore the jewelry item in the promotional images.wmleader.com
