Wyoming Valley West moves to K-12 mask mandate

Tosh

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh announced Friday that the district was changing masking requirements so that all students and staff must wear masks in schools. Previously, the district had planned to require masks only in kindergarten through grade 8.

At least two other Luzerne County Districts have made the same move. Dallas announced full masking requirements on Wednesday, the day before the first day of school in that district. Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett began a community meeting held via Zoom Wednesday evening announcing that the district would require full masking as well.

The switch comes in the wake of a surge of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County. Twice in the last three days the county reported more than 80 new cases, and the 14-day increase per 100,000 residents has soared from 84 at the start of August to 247 on Friday.

The moves have also been made, district officials stress, because under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, requiring full masking of all students and staff regardless of vaccination status reduces the need for contact tracing and quarantines, increasing the likelihood all students can stay in schools five days a week.

Wyoming Valley West also scheduled a vaccination clinic for this Saturday for anyone 12 years of age or older. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and people are asked to register online at https://forms.gle/SEoRkWwur72aj15q7 , and to complete and bring to the clinic a pre-vaccination screening form and vaccination consent form available on the district website at www.wvwsd.org.

Pittston Area School District also set up a vaccination clinic for students age 12 and up Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school cafeteria.