Sitka’s COVID rate stays steady, with 8 new cases reported on Thursday

Local health officials reported 8 new COVID cases on Thursday (8-26-21). Half of the new cases are children between 10 and 19 years old. Two women in their 20s and two women in their 50s also tested positive. Three of the cases are “non-residents.” Six were experiencing symptoms when they received testing. Three cases are listed as “secondary” meaning they had known close-contact with someone else who tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is in progress for the rest of the cases.