Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair first-day attendance down by half

By 28 Author Event: Cary Griffith, Mary Logue
boreal.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-day attendance at the Minnesota State Fair was down by roughly half. | Photo: KSTP-TV From WDIO-TV - August 27, 2021. First-day attendance at the Minnesota State Fair was down by roughly half as the fair returned after missing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With simmering concern over...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota State Fair#Wdio Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Here's where masks and vaccines are required in Minnesota

Denise Thiede, a registered nurse, fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mobile vaccine clinic held in Winthrop, Minn., in July. Photo: Hannah Yang | MPR News file. The highly contagious delta variant is spreading quickly across the country, leading to a flurry of reinstated mask...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana State Fair sees slump in attendance despite adding extra day

Keywords Events / Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fairgrounds / Tourism & Hospitality. Attendance at the Indiana State Fair slumped this year despite an extra day being added to the schedule. This year’s fair, which closed Sunday, attracted 830,390 people—the second-worst attendance figure for the fair since 2007. After...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Attendance Tops 1 Million

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa State Fair attendance topped one-million people in its return after being canceled by COVID in 2020. The one-million-94-thousand-480 visitors over the 11 days is about 76-thousand fewer than the 2019 State Fair. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson said we didn’t know what to expect in 2021 after not having a fair in 2020, so all of our expectations were just blown away with all of the people who came out to the fair this year. She says the ongoing COVID concerns were a part of that. Williamson says they had plenty of space to spread out outdoors, and we saw people wearing their masks outdoors and indoors if they felt more comfortable doing that. She says the weather cooperated and let them finish strong on the final Saturday and Sunday.
Public Healthktoe.com

State Fair: Day 6

Overall attendance is down at the State Fair so far this year. Bad weather and COVID are likely key factors. The fair was canceled last year due to COVID but that didn’t stop Todd Fultz from Stillwater from continuing his tradition of having a footlong for breakfast. “Without the fair,...
Aerospace & Defenseboreal.org

Governor Walz proclaims August 31 as Military Appreciation Day at the State Fair

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Aug. 31 Military Appreciation Day at the state fair. The fair's 10th Military Appreciation Day will offer educational opportunities for all fairgoers to learn about Minnesota's military community. According to the governor's office, this year's theme is honoring the service of the past, present, and future. Military Appreciation Day is presented by United Services Automobile Association and coordinated by the Minnesota National Guard.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

After slow start, state fair attendance rising

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Attendance at Minnesota State Fair is on the rise. More than 149-thousand visitors passed through the gates Sunday - the first nice weather day so far. Monday was another dry and sunny day. Those numbers come out this (Tuesday) afternoon. Thunderstorms on the first three days and COVID concerns are blamed for lower overall attendance this year. Today (Tuesday) is Military Appreciation Day. Discounted tickets are available for military members, veterans, and their families. The Doobie Brothers are set to perform at the Grandstand.
Escanaba, MIMining Journal

U.P. State Fair sets record for attendance

ESCANABA — Fairgoers flocked to the Upper Peninsula State Fair in record numbers a year after COVID-19 concerns cancelled the event, according to fair authority officials. Record attendance was reached on four of the seven days of the fair for a total of 97,057 fair-going guests, a 3% increase over 2019.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Latest COVID surge strains central Minnesota hospitals

Nurse Amanda Hitchings uses a swab to take a sample for COVID-19 testing at the curbside collection facility on May 6, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital. As COVID-19 cases surge, available hospitals beds are dwindling in central Minnesota. Photo: MBR/Dave Schwarz | St. Cloud Times 2020. The latest surge of...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Rain allows for easing of some wildfire-related restrictions in Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 2, 2021. With cautious optimism, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adjusting some wildfire-related restrictions in Minnesota due to improved field conditions. While a large portion of the state remains in drought conditions, recent rain events have decreased, though not eliminated, wildfire risk in northern and central Minnesota.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Deadline close but still no plan for Minnesota COVID ‘hero pay’

Food production worker Emilio Gonzales speaks during a working group meeting on front-line worker pay at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on July 28. Gonzales contracted COVID-19 as has suffered long-term effects, including difficulty walking and returning to work. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. A nine-member...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Extreme drought continues in northern Minnesota

The last week of August came with widespread rain accumulations that brought improvement to the existing drought to Iowa, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota, but conditions remained the same for much of the Northland. Thursday's U.S. Drought Monitor update says extreme drought conditions persist across the majority of northern Minnesota...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State Fair head pleased with attendance, despite COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The head of the Illinois State Fair says attendance was good this year, despite the fair getting off to a stormy start, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Gordon, State Fair Manager, says after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, as the saying goes,...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Parents to sue Minnesota governor to push for mask mandates at schools

A group of parents will file a lawsuit challenging Governor Walz to reinstitute emergency powers he assumed during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to issue mask mandates for Minnesota schools, as concerns rise over outbreaks in classes. The peacetime emergency for COVID-19 expired earlier this year, thus limiting Governor Walz's...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Survey: Minnesota hospitality industry gets summer bump, but not for all

The summer of 2021 hasn't officially ended quite yet, but we already know it provided a much-needed boost to many hospitality businesses in Minnesota. According a newly released "Summer 2021 Tourism and Hospitality Industry Survey," 71% of hospitality firms across all sectors reported that business in summer 2021 is up compared to 2020. That might not be a huge shock considering where we were last summer, but 45% of firms say revenue is even up compared to summer 2019.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Video: Minnesota restaurants face food supply shortages

Minnesota restaurants are facing new challenges getting food to customers after US Foods announced a supply slowdown. At Cecil's Deli, taking back-to-back orders is the norm. "We've been very fortunate," Sheila Leventhal, the owner of Cecil's Deli, said. "Business continued through and through." Leventhal said loyal customers keep the lights...

Comments / 0

Community Policy