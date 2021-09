Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm speaks during a press conference where officials urged the public to take steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in November 2020. In leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has been one of the most visible commissioners in state government over the past year and a half. Many Republicans have been regular critics of the Gov. Tim Walz administration’s handling of that response, however, which they contend has infringed on personal freedoms.