Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 8 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;89;62;72;62;Cooler;SSE;6;75%;38%;4. Albuquerque, NM;88;65;90;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;40%;65%;9. Anchorage, AK;55;41;58;44;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;11%;3. Asheville, NC;84;63;87;61;Partly sunny;ESE;4;67%;28%;8. Atlanta, GA;88;71;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;68%;32%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;89;75;79;74;Heavy p.m. t-storms;E;9;89%;83%;3. Austin, TX;88;73;91;74;A t-storm around;ESE;3;64%;55%;6. Baltimore,...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Uv#Sse#Ese#Ga#Md#Nne#Ene#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Caribou#Sc#Ssw#Nh#Sun#Mi#Wnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands. NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. 7 p.m. NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II...
New York City, NYCadillac News

More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and tornado damage Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars. In a region that had been warned about...
College SportsCadillac News

The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1. Alabama (0-0) vs. No. 14 Miami. Next: vs. Mercer, Saturday, Sept. 11. No. 2. Oklahoma (1-0) beat Tulane, 40-35. Next: vs. W. Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 11. No. 3. Clemson (0-0) vs. No. 5 Georgia. Next: South Carolina St., Saturday, Sept. 11. No. 4. Ohio State (1-0) did not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy