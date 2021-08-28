LCPS continues child find program

Some children and youth are born with, or may acquire, physical and/or mental conditions which delay their normal growth and development and adversely affect their educational progress and performance. Lunenburg County Public Schools maintains an active and continuing child find program designed to identify, locate, and evaluate those children residing in Lunenburg County from birth to age 21, inclusive, who are in need of special education and related services. This includes including children who are highly mobile, such as migrant and homeless children; attend private school, including children who are home-instructed or home tutored; are suspected of being children with disabilities and in need of special education, even though they are advancing grade to grade; are under age 18 who are suspected of having a disability and in need of special education and related services; and who are incarcerated in a regional or local jail in the area for 10 or more days.