Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lunenburg County, VA

LCPS continues child find program

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 8 days ago

Some children and youth are born with, or may acquire, physical and/or mental conditions which delay their normal growth and development and adversely affect their educational progress and performance. Lunenburg County Public Schools maintains an active and continuing child find program designed to identify, locate, and evaluate those children residing in Lunenburg County from birth to age 21, inclusive, who are in need of special education and related services. This includes including children who are highly mobile, such as migrant and homeless children; attend private school, including children who are home-instructed or home tutored; are suspected of being children with disabilities and in need of special education, even though they are advancing grade to grade; are under age 18 who are suspected of having a disability and in need of special education and related services; and who are incarcerated in a regional or local jail in the area for 10 or more days.

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
County
Lunenburg County, VA
City
Kenbridge, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Homeless Children#Disability#Lcps#Post Office Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy