Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What the papers say – August 28

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jlXr_0bfMAZoy00
What the papers say – August 28 (PA) (PA Archive)

The deaths of two Britons in a bombing at Kabul airport feature on many front pages, along with other stories as the civilian airlift from Afghanistan winds down.

The Daily Express writes the pair were killed “waiting for freedom” in the “bombing massacre”.

And the Daily Mirror writes the Britons and a child of a third Briton were “slaughtered fleeing hell city”, the story also leading The Independent.

The Times leads with reports the Pentagon is planning retaliatory strikes against militants from the so-called Islamic State.

The “abandoning” of thousands to the Taliban features on the front of The Guardian and i weekend, both reporting at least 1,100 Afghans eligible for evacuation will not be removed in time.

The Daily Mail writes the country is facing its “biggest hostage crisis in history” after “leaving 1,000 allies to the mercy of the Taliban and Isis-K”.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “regret” at leaving people in Kabul leads The Daily Telegraph.

Events in Afghanistan feature on the front of the FT Weekend, with its main story a call from business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng telling companies to hire UK workers to address a shortage of lorry drivers.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Kabul#Hostage Crisis#Pentagon#Britons#The Daily Express#The Daily Mirror#The Independent#Times#Islamic#Taliban#Afghans#The Daily Mail#Isis K#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Public SafetyWashington Post

ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Kayla Mueller had worked with Doctors Without Borders. She visited a Doctors Without Borders hospital before her abduction but had not worked with the group. The article has been corrected. Seven years after the Islamic State horrified people around the world...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Public Safetywearebreakingnews.com

Brothers Requested For Extradition By The United States Are Captured

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) – The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday the capture of brothers Leonardo and Ervin Góngora Cuero, required in extradition by a court in the District of Texas, United States, to answer for the alleged crime of transnational drug trafficking . “According to the United States justice,...
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy