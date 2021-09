Jennifer Hudson’s voice is a force of nature, so powerful that it won her the Oscar for best supporting actress in her film debut as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Fifteen years later, Hudson is back in the awards conversation for her turn as the queen of soul Aretha Franklin in the underrated musical biopic Respect. Although the awards season has yet to begin in earnest, Hudson is already on some speculative shortlists. And she only strengthened her case when she headlined at The Apollo in Harlem on August 19, the first live performance at the historic theater since March 2020, which was presented by Mastercard.