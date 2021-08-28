Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatch.

