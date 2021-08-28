Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Torrance, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro; Torrance; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Socorro County in central New Mexico Southwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abo.