Public Health Confirms Six New COVID-19 Deaths as Hospitalizations Hit Record High
Six more Humboldt County residents have died of COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while announcing three hospitalizations. “Each life lost to COVID-19 is a member of our community, someone’s family member, neighbor and friend,” said Public Health Director Sofia Pereira in a press release. “We grieve these losses for those who knew and loved them and for our entire community.”www.northcoastjournal.com
