Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Public Health Confirms Six New COVID-19 Deaths as Hospitalizations Hit Record High

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix more Humboldt County residents have died of COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while announcing three hospitalizations. “Each life lost to COVID-19 is a member of our community, someone’s family member, neighbor and friend,” said Public Health Director Sofia Pereira in a press release. “We grieve these losses for those who knew and loved them and for our entire community.”

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
City
Ferndale, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Arcata, CA
City
Mckinleyville, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#St Joseph Hospital#Optumserve#Calmatters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy