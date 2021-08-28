Highland holds off North Royalton 24-21 in WKYC.com High School Football Game of the Week

It wasn't quite the instant classic we had in week one, but it was still a fine matchup that went down to the wire, with the road team eventually prevailing.

Granger Highland beat North Royalton Friday night 24-21 in the WKYC.com High School Football game of the Week. Quarterback Aaron Philips had three total touchdowns to lead the Hornets to their first 2-0 start since 2017.

Philips didn't get off to a promising start, as he was intercepted by Jacob Keitlen on the opening drive. Michael Piazza followed that up with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Koprowski, and NoRo took an early 7-0 lead.

However, Highland would take a 14-7 advantage into halftime thanks to a Philips TD pass to Jonathan Lima and later a 62-yard run to the house by Philips himself. The senior threw his second scoring pass an a screen to Kevin Heichel late in the third to complete a run of 21 unanswered points.

Koprowski would catch two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while Highland's Avery Gerney added a 28-yard field goal. North Royalton tried to force a stop and get the ball back one more time, but Lukas Stiles helped the Hornets run out the clock and preserve the victory.

You can listen to Dave "Dino" DeNatale and Dennis Manoloff's call of the game again in the player below, or scroll down to get more scores from around Northeast Ohio.