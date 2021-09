While grieving the death of her child’s father, a mother finds her heartache doubled after losing her son just nine days later. The woman, Trudie, paid tribute to her “loving and energetic” toddler named Joshua. The two-year-old boy succumbed to the injuries that he suffered from the very same crash that killed his father, Andy. According to details provided by the authorities, the accident took place while Andy was driving his blue Ford Fiesta. The accident involved a four-vehicle collision, and the impact killed Andy on the spot. Meanwhile, Joshua was also in the car and suffered serious injuries from the collision.